6:33am Fri 17 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Long-term mortgage rates rise to new 2017 highs

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates rose this week for a second straight week, posting new highs for the year.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 17 Mar 2017 07:14:03 Processing Time: 73ms