Ivanka Trump meets with Latina business owners

WASHINGTON (AP) " Hispanic business leaders are meeting with top Trump administration officials, as well as first daughter Ivanka Trump.

Ivanka Trump attended a roundtable discussion Thursday morning with Hispanic women business owners at the Mayflower Hotel. It was part of a visit organized by the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Another meeting is scheduled later Thursday with Hispanic business leaders and Reince Priebus, the White House chief of staff.

U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce president Javier Palomarez says Ivanka Trump spent an hour and a half with the business owners, talking about issues including entrepreneurship and science education.

Palomarez criticized Donald Trump during the presidential campaign, calling him a buffoon. He's since joined the president's National Diversity Coalition and says he's open to working with him on issues they agree on.