White House picks Boeing executive as Pentagon's No. 2

WASHINGTON (AP) " President Donald Trump intends to nominate a Boeing executive to serve as deputy secretary of defense.
The Trump administration has struggled to fill top Pentagon positions, with two of its four previous selections having withdrawn.
A White House announcement Thursday says Trump plans to nominate Patrick M. Shanahan to be the No. 2 official at the Pentagon. If confirmed by the Senate, he would succeed Robert Work, an Obama administration holdover.
The White House also announced plans to nominate a budget chief, deputy budget chief, assistant secretary of defense for homeland defense, a deputy to the Pentagon's policy chief, and director of an office charged with providing independent analysis of military programs.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings