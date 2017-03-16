Saudi king's visit highlights China's Middle East engagement

BEIJING (AP) " A visit to Beijing by Saudi Arabia's King Salman is highlighting China's budding engagement with the Middle East, which provides a crucial source of energy to fuel its economy and represents a key component in Beijing's bid to link China to Europe through infrastructure development.

Salman was holding talks Thursday with President Xi Jinping following a formal welcoming ceremony. His visit is part of a monthlong swing through Asia that has included stops in Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei and Japan in a push to develop a less oil-dependent growth strategy.

Beijing is rolling out a trade and investment initiative across Central Asia and the Middle East called "One Belt One Road" and sees the desert kingdom as a regional linchpin.

The 81-year-old Salman will next visit the Maldives.