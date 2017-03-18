Auckland's top 10 summer sales worth $85 million

Kirsty Wynn is a senior reporter at the Herald on Sunday.

The top 10 summer sales in Auckland went for a combined total of close to $85 million - $30m above their 2014 valuations.

The double grammar zone suburb of Remuera was the clear stand-out - with five of the top 10 sales from within its leafy streets.

The data from property information and analysis company Homes.co.nz revealed the biggest sale from October 2016 to February 2017 was the clifftop property at 92 Paritai Drive, Orakei.

The 742sq m waterfront mansion was owned by property tycoon James Kirkpatrick but sold in November for $10m, with new owners listed as Peterpan Childcare owners Sanjeev Gupta and Vandana Bhatia.

The four-bedroom concrete house sits on a 1434sq m corner site with spectacular views over the harbour to Rangitoto Island.

All four double bedrooms have sea views and overlook the in-ground swimming pool and spa.

Jeremy O'Hanlon from Homes.co.nz said properties in Auckland's elite suburbs of Orakei, Remuera and Herne Bay were some of the most viewed on the website.

"It seems that everyone is interested in what makes a $10m home and in the case of 92 Paritai, we see that the house is larger than your average Auckland section," he said.

Local real estate agent Michael Boulgaris described well-known Paritai Drive as one of New Zealand's most prestigious with grandstand views over Rangitoto Island, Devonport, Takapuna and beyond.

"It provides an easy drive to the city and is in close proximity to Remuera, Orakei Marina and Tamaki Drive," he said.

Lifestyle blocks and rural retreats also commanded top dollar with number two on the list the waterfront property at 104 Kauri Point Rd, Laingholm. The property sold for $9.55m in November.

In her marketing of the property New Zealand Sotheby's International Realty agent Pene Milne described the 900sq m home as unparalleled for its waterfront position.

She said the property, up a meandering drive and on a headland position, offered privacy as well as tennis court, pool and its own boat shed.

Third on the list of top properties was 170 O'Brien Rd in Coatesville - a sprawling 1260 sq m, eight-bedroom, nine-bathroom, home - complete with floodlit tennis court, theatre room and presidential office suite. The country estate on 2ha of land sold for

$9.43m in December 2016.

The other properties - apart from the quintessential Herne Bay villa at 38 Hamilton Rd Herne Bay ($9.15m) - were from the sought-after school zone suburb of Remuera.

Andrea Rush from QV said the exclusive suburb had seen phenomenal growth at a time other suburbs had slowed.

Five out of the 10 highest sales over summer were from the exclusive suburb.

The manicured gardens and sun-drenched pool house of 47 Benson Rd, Remuera are stock-standard in the area which has seen 14 per cent growth year on year according to data from QV.

The Benson Rd property sold for $8.25m in October last year.

Around the corner at 32 Arney Cres, Remuera, sea views, a heated infinity pool, vaulted wine cellar and a 531sq m house bigger than the average Auckland section sold for $7m in November.

Rush said there was still demand for high-end properties.

"Values in Auckland's most expensive suburbs have risen by the most percentage and value rise including Herne Bay and Remuera," Rush said.

The suburb had recently joined Herne Bay and St Mary's Bay which, along with Stanley Pt on Auckland's North Shore, had median value of more than $2m.

Rush said there had been more than a dozen confirmed sales above $6m in Remuera since October last year with a number of properties selling for nearly double their July 1, 2014 rating valuations.

Herne Bay, Orakei and Remuera were the cream of Auckland's property crop Rush said, and offered harbour views, large sites with established gardens as well as architecturally designed or large historic homes.

Arney and Lucerne Rds in Remuera had multiple homes in the top 20 sales for summer.

Rush said location, big sections and quality builds were key to the high value obtained.

"Proximity to the city centre, good schools zones and the coast are all draw cards for these suburbs," she said.

Rush said Laingholm - which was home to the property with the second highest value - had become popular with those wanting country lifestyle, within easy proximity to Auckland but also near popular beaches and the Titirangi café scene.

Rush said Coatesville offered larger luxury estate type properties such as well-known mansion which housed the outspoken internet mogul Kim Dotcom.

The Dotcom Mansion is now known as Mahoenui Valley. It sold for a whopping $32.5m last year.

The property sold to Kiwi toy-making siblings Anna, Mat and Nick Mowbray who own well-known brand Zuru Toys.

It topped the list of sales last year and went for under the original asking price of $35m - but still $8.95m more than its capital value.

Top ten summer sales

92 Paritai Drive, Orakei - Clifftop home, four bed, four bath, 1434 sq m land, CV $8.2 m sold $10m.

104 Kauri Point Rd, Laingholm - Headland position, seven bed, five bath, 7234sqm land, CV Sold $9.55m.

170 O'Brien Rd, Coatesville - Country estate, eight bed, nine bath, 2.0003 ha land, CV $7.5m Sold $9.43m.

38 Hamilton Rd, Herne Bay - Character villa, four bed, four bath, 1246 sq m land, CV $4.85m Sold $9.15m

47 Benson Rd, Remuera - Harbour views, five bed, three bath, 1451 sqm land, CV $5.5m Sold $8.25m

82 Lucerne Rd, Remuera - Five bed, one bath, 1329 sq m land, CV $5.5m Sold $8.25m.

11 Eastbourne Rd, Remuera, Auckland - Four bed, one bath, 1264 sq m land, CV $4.65m Sold $8.1m.

37 Arney Rd, Remuera - Five bed, five bath, 3010 sq m land, CV $5.05m Sold $7.35m.

41 Takutai Ave, Half Moon Bay - Five bed, three bath, CV 1649 sq m, CV$4.725m Sold $7.188m

32 Arney Rd, Remuera - Five bed, two bath, 1219 sq m land, CV $4.8m Sold $7m.

