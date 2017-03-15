12:21pm Thu 16 March
Tesla to sell $1b in stock to raise capital

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Motors Inc., talks about the Model X car at the company's headquarters. Photo / AP
Electric car and solar cell maker Tesla Inc. wants to raise over US$1 billion (NZ$1.43b) in new capital by selling stock and five-year convertible notes.

The company says the offerings will strengthen its balance sheet and reduce risks from scaling up to produce the US$35,000 Model 3 electric car starting in July.

The company plans to offer US$250 million worth of common stock and US$750m in notes due in 2022. Underwriters can buy another 15 per cent, which would bring the total proceeds to about US$1.15b.

Tesla says CEO Elon Musk will buy US$25m of the stock.

The company lost just under US$675m last year but revenue rose 73 per cent to just over $7b.

