GDP: Economy grew slower than expected

Gross domestic product (GDP) rose 0.4 per cent in the December 2016 quarter, following an increase of 0.8 per cent (revised) in the September 2016 quarter, Stats NZ said today.

Annual GDP growth for the year ended December 2016 increased to 3.1 per cent.

A consensus of economist forecasts had anticipated a 0.7 per cent rise for the quarter.

GDP per capita fell 0.2 per cent this quarter, following increases of 0.3 per cent in the June and September quarters.

ASB chief economist Nick Tuffley said the Kaikoura earthquake appeared to have had a negative impact overall.

But "overall, despite this weaker result, we still see an economy supported by strong tourism demand, construction activity, robust business confidence and healthy household demand," he said.

"Growth in service industries was partly offset by weaker activity in primary industries also flowing through into manufacturing," Stats NZ national accounts senior manager Gary Dunnet said.

"At an industry level, growth was a mixed bag, with only half of our 16 industries rising."

Service industries continued to grow, increasing 0.7 percent in the December 2016 quarter. The main drivers were business services; arts, recreation, and other services; and health care and residential care.

Agriculture fell 0.6 percent due to lower milk production. This, coupled with falls in forestry and mining, were reflected in lower manufacturing activity and lower primary exports.

Construction activity, however, continued to increase, rising 1.8 per cent in the December quarter. Residential and non-residential building were both up, which was also reflected in an increase in construction trade services.

