Rare Waterview seaside - and a rates bill around twelve thousand dollars

Two properties being sold at end of cul-de-sacs

A rare almost half-hectare of Waterview land is being marketed for sale, with prospective buyers told they could get more than 50 new residences in the popular Auckland suburb.

But they will also need to pay an annual $12,138.24 rates bill to Auckland Council for the big properties, listed on the authority's web site as having a combined capital value of $4,205,000.

Location of one of the two properties:

Bayleys is selling the twin-title properties at the waterfront ends of two cul-de-sacs: Alford St and Alverston St.

It is advertising the total combined 4805sq m sites as being in a "real estate hot spot."

Agent Peter Tanner said 73 Alverston St and 76 Alford St were being sold.

Auckland Council information shows:

• 73 Alverston St is 2453sq m, has a capital value of $2,155,000 and its 2016/17 rates are $6202.18;

• 76 Alford St is 2352sq m, has a capital value of $2,050,000 and its 2016/17 rates are $5936.06.

Bayleys advertising tells how many residences could be built there and plans for a big townhouse/apartment development are shown in the information memorandum.

"Development concepts for over 50 units (subject to Auckland Council approval) developed by award winning Auckland based architects Leuschke Group are available," Bayleys says in advertising.

Tenders close on April 11 unless sold before then.

Agent Peter Tanner said two houses were on the big properties.

"There's one house on each site. On the Alverston site, you've got an old villa and on the Alford site it's a bungalow. The current owner has looked at development but they have three young kids and it's time for them to move on. Independently, they're two big sites."

- NZ Herald