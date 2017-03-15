How major US stock market indexes fared on Wednesday

Stocks clambered higher Wednesday for their biggest gain in two weeks and easily absorbed the Federal Reserve's latest increase in interest rates, a move that was widely expected.

On Wednesday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index jumped 19.81 points, or 0.8 percent, to 2,385.26.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 112.73 points, or 0.5 percent, to 20,950.10.

The Nasdaq composite picked up 43.23 points, or 0.7 percent, to 5,900.05.

The Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks jumped 20.45 points, or 1.5 percent, to 1,382.83.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 12.66 points, or 0.5 percent.

The Dow is up 47.12, or 0.2 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 38.32, or 0.7 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 17.56, or 1.3 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 146.43 points, or 6.5 percent.

The Dow is up 1,187.50, or 6 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 516.93, or 9.6 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 25.70, or 1.9 percent.