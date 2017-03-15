10:11am Thu 16 March
Baker Hughes and Hostess move up while FTD and Rubicon dive

NEW YORK (AP) " Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:

Hostess Brands Inc., up 11 cents to $16.04

The maker of Twinkies and other snacks issued a solid forecast for 2017.

Fogo de Chao Inc., up $1.35 to $14.60

The steakhouse chain operator disclosed a bigger profit and more revenue than analysts expected.

FTD Cos., down $5.54 to $17.85

The flower and gift company said orders fell 8 percent in the fourth quarter and took an $84 million impairment charge.

Rubicon Project Inc., down $2.33 to $6.06

The digital ad exchange operator forecast a first-quarter loss and lower sales than Wall Street expected.

KB Home Inc., up 39 cents to $18.91

Homebuilders rose after an index showed the companies are continuing to grow more optimistic about their sales prospects.

MSCI Inc., up $2.98 to $99.31

The Evening Standard reported S&P Global may buy MSCI, which makes software tools that help portfolio managers make investment decisions. MSCI said it is not in talks.

Baker Hughes Inc., up $1.24 to $57.71

Energy companies climbed after the price of oil changed course to break out of a recent slump.

Micron Technology Inc., up 54 cents to $26.12

Technology stocks lagged the market on Wednesday.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

