APNewsBreak: Durbin wants more security at Chicago rail yard

CHICAGO (AP) " U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin has told Norfolk Southern this week that it must do more to secure a major rail yard on Chicago's South Side after three major gun thefts led to many of the weapons circulating in nearby violence-plagued neighborhoods.

The Illinois Democrat says in a letter obtained by The Associated Press Wednesday that the thefts "jeopardize the safety" of residents. And he says it's "clear that more needs to be done" about security.

Durbin cites thefts between 2014 and 2016 that netted thieves some 150 guns in all. Authorities say most got into the hands of area gangs and drug dealers.

Norfolk Southern didn't respond to messages seeking comment Wednesday. But a spokeswoman said earlier this month the company's doing all it can to prevent more thefts.