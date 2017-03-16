Sentences reduced for 2 whistleblowers in 'LuxLeaks' case

LUXEMBOURG (AP) " An appeals court in Luxembourg has reduced sentences for two former employees of an accounting firm who were found guilty of leaking thousands of secret documents to an investigative journalist in the so-called LuxLeaks case.

The appeals court upheld Wednesday the guilty verdict returned last year by a lower court against Antoine Deltour and Raphael Halet.

The two ex-employees of PricewaterhouseCoopers had leaked private documents to journalist Edouard Perrin, who was investigating sweetheart tax deals Luxembourg granted to big foreign firms.

Deltour was sentenced to a six-month suspended prison term " instead of a 12-month suspended term, while Haled received a 1,000 euro ($1,063) fine, instead of a nine-month suspended term.

The court also upheld the acquittal of Perrin, who used the materials dubbed "LuxLeaks" for a series of exposes.