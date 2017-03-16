5:09am Thu 16 March
Fact Sheet: 2017 Porsche Macan

BASE PRICE: $47,800 for base model.

AS TESTED: $53,620.

TYPE: Front-engine, all-wheel-drive, five-passenger, compact crossover sport utility.

ENGINE: 2-liter, double overhead cam, turbocharged, inline four cylinder.

MILEAGE: 20 mpg (city), 25 mpg (highway).

TOP SPEED: 142 mph.

LENGTH: 184.3 inches.

WHEELBASE: 110.5 inches.

CURB WEIGHT: 3,902 pounds.

BUILT AT: Germany

OPTIONS: Premium package (includes Bose surround sound system, Porsche Dynamic Light System, automatic-dimming mirrors, front and rear heated seats) $2,590; Porsche Connect $1,020; Carrara White metallic exterior paint $700; standard interior in black/luxor beige $260; 18-inch S wheel $200.

DESTINATION CHARGE: $1,050.

