Transport strike to protest reforms slows down Sao Paulo

SAO PAULO (AP) " A partial public transport strike is snarling traffic in Brazil's biggest city.

Train and bus drivers in Sao Paulo are protesting reforms proposed by President Michel Temer that they say would reduce job security and delay the retirement age. Temer hopes the reforms will help pull the country out of a deep recession.

The strike began overnight and complicated the Wednesday morning commute. The bus authority says 40 percent of buses are running. Only two of six metro lines are operating normally and three were running partial service.