EU parliament questions approval of German car toll plan

BRUSSELS (AP) " The European Parliament is questioning a decision by the EU's executive to end a standoff with Germany over its plans to introduce a highway toll for passenger cars.

The European Union's Commission argued that Germany's initial plan was discriminatory toward non-German car owners, as it would allow owners of cars registered in Germany to have the toll deducted from their annual vehicle tax bills. Under a compromise announced in December, the toll will now take into account how much any car pollutes the environment.

The 28-nation bloc's Parliament on Wednesday approved a resolution stating that the revised plan still "maintains an indirect discrimination based on nationality."

It asked the Commission to say why it considered the revised plans sufficient to suspend proceedings against Germany.