US expected to announce charges related to Yahoo data breach

WASHINGTON (AP) " The Justice Department is expected to announce charges tied to a mega breach of Yahoo user accounts.

Federal officials were expected to make a cybercrime announcement Wednesday morning.

Mary McCord, the head of the Justice Department's National Security Division, was asked at a conference earlier in the morning about a report that the announcement was connected to a hack of Yahoo user accounts.

She said that while she could not discuss specifics, the case was a good example of cooperation between law enforcement and a company that's a hacking victim.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

