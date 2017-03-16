3:52am Thu 16 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

US businesses boost stockpiles at modest pace in January, while sales growth slowed

WASHINGTON (AP) " US businesses boost stockpiles at modest pace in January, while sales growth slowed.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 16 Mar 2017 03:52:37 Processing Time: 496ms