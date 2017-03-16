WASHINGTON (AP) " U.S. consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in February, a slowdown after jumping in January.
AP
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
WASHINGTON (AP) " U.S. consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in February, a slowdown after jumping in January.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited
Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 16 Mar 2017 02:21:39 Processing Time: 53ms