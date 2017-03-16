1:14am Thu 16 March
Zimbabwe opens tobacco-selling season for financial boost

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) " Zimbabwe has officially opened its tobacco-selling season, with hopes that the crop can help ease the country's financial problems.

The governor of Zimbabwe's central bank, John Mangudya, says the southern African nation earns about $800 million a year from tobacco.

Hundreds of farmers are waiting to sell their crop, but some express concern that they may struggle to access their money due to the country's cash shortages.

Agriculture Minister Joseph Made said Wednesday that the quality of tobacco has improved, partly because of expanded irrigation programs. But an electronic system installed for this year's sales failed at the inception, and it was back to the usual manual system.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

