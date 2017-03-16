1:10am Thu 16 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

EU approves proposed AT&T purchase of Time Warner

BRUSSELS (AP) " The European Union has given its blessing to AT&T's proposed $85 billion purchase of Time Warner, saying that it raises no competition concerns in Europe.

The EU's executive Commission said Wednesday that there are no overlaps between the companies' activities in the European Economic Area, which includes the 28-nation EU and three other countries.

It noted that while AT&T is active in global telecommunications and digital entertainment, it only provides telecommunications services to business customers in the EEA.

The deal still needs approval from U.S. regulators. It would bind the second-largest U.S. telecommunications company with a media and entertainment conglomerate that owns CNN, HBO, the "Harry Potter" franchise and pro basketball.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 16 Mar 2017 01:55:19 Processing Time: 13ms