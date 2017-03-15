Lufthansa reaches 'breakthrough' deal with pilots union

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) " German airline Lufthansa has reached a preliminary agreement on a labor deal with its pilots that would cut pension liabilities and bar strikes through 2022.
Lufthansa's drawn-out talks with the Vereinigung Cockpit union have led to several costly stoppages that disrupted hundreds of flights.
Lufthansa's labor relations head, Bettina Volkens, on Wednesday called the deal a "breakthrough" that would end the dispute.
The union said the deal would protect pilot jobs at Lufthansa and low-cost division Germanwings, while guaranteeing lower unit costs to the company. The company said it would drop plans to staff 40 planes outside the labor agreement and committed to operate a certain number of planes to offer pilots the opportunity to train for captain's positions.
The two sides said details remain to be worked out.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings