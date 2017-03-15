12:39am Thu 16 March
Woman burned after headphones explode on flight to Australia

SYDNEY (AP) " Australia's air safety agency says a woman suffered burns to her face after her battery-operated headphones exploded during a recent flight from Beijing to Melbourne.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau said Wednesday that the woman fell asleep on the plane while wearing the headphones and awoke to a loud explosion about two hours into the flight. The woman said she then felt a burning sensation on her face. She threw the headphones on the floor, where they were sparking.

Flight attendants poured a bucket of water on the headphones. The battery and cover were melted and stuck to the floor of the plane.

The transport safety agency said it believes the batteries in the headphones likely caught on fire.

http://www.atsb.gov.au/newsroom/news-items/2017/battery-explosion-mid-flight/

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

