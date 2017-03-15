10:06pm Wed 15 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Trump to take on fuel standards, hold Nashville rally

WASHINGTON (AP) " President Donald Trump is hitting the road to pay homage to a predecessor and take the first steps in rolling back fuel efficiency standards.

The president is headed to Michigan Wednesday, where he's expected to take aim at fuel-economy standards that were a key part of former President Barack Obama's strategy to combat global warming.

The president is also scheduled to travel to Nashville, Tennessee, where he'll lay a wreath at President Andrew Jackson's tomb at the Hermitage to mark what would have been Jackson's 250th birthday.

The president is also scheduled to hold a campaign-style rally in the city Wednesday evening " his second since being sworn into office.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 15 Mar 2017 22:55:10 Processing Time: 118ms