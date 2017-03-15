GOP health overhaul puts pressure on state governments

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (AP) " The Republican health care plan means less money for states and gives them a tough choice.

They can either find cash to make up the difference or let coverage lapse for millions of lower-income Americans.

Most states have not released estimates of the consequences for them based on the plan proposed by Republicans in the U.S. House and supported by President Donald Trump.

A Congressional Budget Office analysis says it would lead to 24 million Americans being without health insurance over the next decade.

Washington state is one of the few to produce some firm numbers: It would have to come up with $1.5 billion a year starting in 2020 to keep coverage for 600,000 residents who are covered through expanded Medicaid.

Even some Republican governors are calling for a new approach from Congress.