BEIJING (AP) " Premier says China 'has no intention' to devalue currency to boost exports, exchange rate will stay 'generally stable'
AP
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
BEIJING (AP) " Premier says China 'has no intention' to devalue currency to boost exports, exchange rate will stay 'generally stable'
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited
Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 15 Mar 2017 17:20:48 Processing Time: 42ms