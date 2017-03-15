4:13pm Wed 15 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Premier says Chinese leaders 'don't wish to see a trade war' with Washington, expresses optimism relations will improve

BEIJING (AP) " Premier says Chinese leaders 'don't wish to see a trade war' with Washington, expresses optimism relations will improve.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 15 Mar 2017 17:03:47 Processing Time: 23ms