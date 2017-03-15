BEIJING (AP) " Premier says Chinese leaders 'don't wish to see a trade war' with Washington, expresses optimism relations will improve.
AP
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
BEIJING (AP) " Premier says Chinese leaders 'don't wish to see a trade war' with Washington, expresses optimism relations will improve.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited
Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 15 Mar 2017 17:03:47 Processing Time: 23ms