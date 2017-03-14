Reports: Kushner family company in possible Chinese deal

NEW YORK (AP) " The company owned by the family of President Donald Trump's son-in-law is reportedly negotiating to sell a $400 million stake in a New York City skyscraper to a Chinese insurer with ties to that country's ruling party.
The New York Times is reporting that a company run by Jared Kushner's father is hammering out a deal with Anbang Insurance Group for a stake in the family's building at 666 Fifth Avenue. Bloomberg News also reported on the deal. Jared Kushner is married to the president's daughter Ivanka and is a senior adviser to the president.
The deal would unite two politically powerful families in both countries and raise conflicts of interest questions.
A White House spokeswoman tells the Times that Jared Kushner previously sold his interest in the building.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings