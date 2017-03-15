5:33am Wed 15 March
Bourbon flowing: Bulleit brand opens its first distillery

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (AP) " Bulleit bourbon has reached a milestone in its maturity with the opening of its first distillery.

It's riding the wave of bourbon's popularity as its parent company " spirits giant Diageo " looks to expand a brand started 30 years ago when Kentuckian Tom Bulleit (BUL'-liht) revived his family's whiskey recipe.

Company executives gathered with state and local officials Tuesday to mark the opening of the $115 million Bulleit distillery near Shelbyville, Kentucky, about 30 miles east of Louisville.

Diageo sees the distillery, built on rolling farmland, as a catalyst for the brand that has flexed its muscle with annual double-digit sales growth in recent years.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

