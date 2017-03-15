UK politician: British bubbly will buoy business post-Brexit

LONDON (AP) " A lawmaker says diplomats should boost the U.K. economy after Brexit by ditching champagne, cava and prosecco in favor of British bubbly at embassy receptions.

Conservative legislator Nusrat Ghani is trying to pass a law requiring U.K. diplomatic missions to serve British wines and sparkling wines.

She said that as the country leaves the European Union, it must "be imaginative in supporting and promoting" British businesses.

What better way, she asked, than "to give the world a taste by serving U.K.-produced wine and sparkling wine in our 268 embassies, High Commissions and consulates around the world?"

Ghani, who represents a wine region, introduced her bill in the House of Commons on Tuesday.

It's scheduled for further debate but is unlikely to become law unless the government decides to support it.