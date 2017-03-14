In Ky. coal country, a potential embrace of nuclear power

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) " Kentucky appears to be hedging its bets on a comeback for coal.

The Republican-controlled state legislature is on the cusp of lifting its decades-long moratorium on nuclear energy, a move unthinkable just three years ago in a state that has been culturally and economically dominated by coal. Politicians from both parties have promised for years to revive the struggling industry, with Trump famously billing himself as "the last shot for miners." But as the coal industry continues its slide, even Republican lawmakers are acknowledging a need for alternatives.

A bill that would lift the moratorium has passed the state Senate and is awaiting a vote in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives in the waning days of the legislative session.