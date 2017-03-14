The Who takes up Vegas residency at Caesars July 29-Aug. 11

LAS VEGAS (AP) " The Who has agreed to take up residency this summer at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Caesars Entertainment announced Monday the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers will become the first rock band to take up residence at The Colosseum in the hotel-casino since the venue opened in 2003.

The first run opens July 29 with six shows through Aug. 11. Tickets go on Friday at prices from $76 to $501.

The Who have sold more than 100 million records since forming in 1964. Their hit albums include "My Generation," ''Tommy" and "Quadrophenia."