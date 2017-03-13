'Kong: Skull Island' is king of box office with $61 million

LOS ANGELES (AP) " It was Wolverine versus King Kong at the box office this weekend, and Kong came out on top.

"Kong: Skull Island" opened with $61 million over the weekend, while "Logan," in its second week, pulled in $38.1 million, according to studio figures Monday.

Jordan Peele's thriller "Get Out," made for $4.5 million, hung on in the top five, adding $20.7 million to its earnings and bringing its total to $110.7 million in just three weeks.

The faith-based film "The Shack" placed fourth with $10 million, and "The Lego Batman Movie" rounded out the top five with $7.6 million.

The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian theaters Friday through Sunday, followed by distribution studio, gross, number of theater locations, average receipts per location, total gross and number of weeks in release, as compiled Monday by comScore:

1. "Kong: Skull Island," Warner Bros., $61,025,472, 3,846 locations, $15,867 average, $61,025,472, 1 week.

2. "Logan," 20th Century Fox, $38,112,425, 4,071 locations, $9,362 average, $152,919,158, 2 weeks.

3. "Get Out," Universal, $20,743,440, 3,143 locations, $6,600 average, $110,725,285, 3 weeks.

4. "The Shack," Lionsgate, $10,007,551, 2,888 locations, $3,465 average, $32,226,242, 2 weeks.

5. "The Lego Batman Movie," Warner Bros., $7,614,412, 3,303 locations, $2,305 average, $158,818,072, 5 weeks.

6. "Before I Fall," Open Road, $3,000,782, 2,346 locations, $1,279 average, $8,929,594, 2 weeks.

7. "Hidden Figures," 20th Century Fox, $2,761,002, 1,421 locations, $1,943 average, $162,861,188, 12 weeks.

8. "John Wick: Chapter Two," Lionsgate, $2,671,997, 2,031 locations, $1,316 average, $87,395,208, 5 weeks.

9. "MET Opera: La Traviata (2017)," Fathom Events, $1,800,000, 900 locations, $2,000 average, $1,800,000, 1 week.

10. "La La Land," Lionsgate, $1,773,669, 1,578 locations, $1,124 average, $148,449,258, 14 weeks.

11. "Fifty Shades Darker," Universal, $1,652,095, 1,498 locations, $1,103 average, $112,945,330, 5 weeks.

12. "Lion," The Weinstein Co., $1,324,172, 960 locations, $1,379 average, $48,647,617, 16 weeks.

13. "Fist Fight," Warner Bros., $1,303,187, 1,285 locations, $1,014 average, $30,493,683, 4 weeks.

14. "The Great Wall," Universal, $1,264,920, 1,592 locations, $795 average, $43,836,005, 4 weeks.

15. "Split," Universal, $1,253,940, 981 locations, $1,278 average, $135,866,075, 8 weeks.

16. "A Dog's Purpose," Universal, $1,095,500, 1,022 locations, $1,072 average, $61,795,515, 7 weeks.

17. "Rock Dog," Lionsgate, $1,031,963, 1,376 locations, $750 average, $8,247,524, 3 weeks.

18. "Moonlight," A24, $901,624, 987 locations, $913 average, $26,895,353, 21 weeks.

19. "Badrinath Ki Dulhania," Fox International Productions, $862,008, 152 locations, $5,671 average, $862,008, 1 week.

20. "Table 19," Fox Searchlight, $841,403, 868 locations, $969 average, $2,978,103, 2 weeks.

