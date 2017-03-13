Mobileye and Cempra climb; Del Taco and Frontier dip

NEW YORK (AP) " Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:

Mobileye NV, up $13.35 to $60.62

The Israeli technology company agreed to be bought by Intel for more than $15 billion.

Cempra Inc., up 15 cents to $3.75

The drug developer said it engaged Morgan Stanley as it starts a review of its strategic options.

Del Taco Restaurants Inc., down 56 cents to $12.03

The restaurant chain's forecasts for 2017 fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Chesapeake Energy Corp., up 18 cents to $5.33

Natural gas companies traded higher as the price of the fuel increased.

Frontier Communications Corp., down 4 cents to $2.53

S&P Dow Jones Indices said that it will remove Frontier from the S&P 500 index of large stocks

Advanced Micro Devices Inc., up 37 cents to $14.28

The chipmaker's stock will be added to the S&P 500 next week.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc., up 75 cents to $87.20

Banks moved upward as interest rates ticked slightly higher.

Symantec Corp., up 72 cents to $30.75

The security software company said it is buying back $500 million in stock.