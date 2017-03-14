10:28am Tue 14 March
Kiwis paying tens of millions of dollars extra in 'sneaky fees'

Kiwis are paying up to $68 million extra in so-called 'sneaky fees' not advertised in the price of goods and services. Photo/ file
Consumers are paying up to $68 million in sneaky "service" or "booking" fees added by retailers to advertised prices.

Consumer NZ revealed the figure this morning, calling for the Fair Trading Act to include rules requiring businesses to disclose the full cost of products upfront.

Chief executive Sue Chetwin said its latest survey found more than two-thirds of consumers had been stung by extra fees when buying goods and services.

A similar amount, 68 per cent, agreed retailers should have to disclose the total price in their advertising, Consumer NZ's survey found.

"These charges, often called booking or service fees, are increasingly common in the travel and entertainment industries," she said.

"But they're not included in the advertised price, misleading consumers about what they actually have to pay."

Adding fees to the advertised price was known as "drip pricing", Chetwin said.

"By the time the add-ons are revealed, consumers are more likely to be committed to the purchase and less likely to shop around.

"While the Fair Trading Act prohibits misleading representations about price, it hasn't been effective at stopping drip-pricing practices."

Chetwin said New Zealand should follow the lead of countries like Australia, where companies were prohibited from advertising a component of a price without prominently displaying the total amount.

Consumer NZ is inviting people to sign its online petition to get the law changed. The petition can be found at consumer.org.nz/sneakyfees.

- NZ Herald

