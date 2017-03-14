Woodland eggs caught up in investigation

A day after it was revealed that potentially millions of caged eggs were being sold by Palace Poultry as free-range, a second brand has been named.

Newsroom, which initially reported the issue, todaysaid Woodland free-range eggs may also be affected, as they were sorted and packed at the same plant: Ararimu free-range farm.

Woodland is owned by Dunedin-based Mainland Poultry. The chairman of the Egg Producers Federation Michael Guthrie, is also a shareholder and director of Mainland Poultry.

Egg Producers Federation executive director Michael Brooks said the industry had no tolerance for ''ratbags'', and said the Federation was looking into egg stamping on farms to distinguish between caged and free-range eggs.

Brooks was confident the issue was isolated to the one farm.

"It's a relatively small industry; 126 farms so the industry sees this sort of thing as a real betrayal.

If something is happening it will come out," Brooks said.

"I'm not hearing of other situations, though, This seems very much to be a one-off, but we will continue looking at this further step of egg stamping to give confidence to consumers, but also to try and preserve the integrity of the industry because people are really furious about what's happened here."

The Serious Fraud Office yesterday confirmed it was investigating allegations that Palace Poultry had sold millions of caged eggs as free-range.

Countdown supermarket removed Palace Poultry eggs from its shelves on Monday after it became aware of the issue.

Continued below.

Related Content Kiwis paying tens of millions of dollars extra in 'sneaky fees' Consumer calls for govt regulation of free-range eggs Farmer 'appalled' his caged eggs allegedly passed off as free-range

Countdown was the only supermarket to sell the brand, however, Woodland eggs are sold at a number of supermarket chains including Pak'n Save.

"What has happened here is the person allegedly purchased caged eggs to give more volume to their supply," Brook said.

"If those eggs had an egg stamp on them, it would make it a lot more difficult to [sell them as free-range]," he said.

"It's costly and there are difficulties, particularly for our smaller members who would have to do hand stamping. So there's a lot of things to work through but we are working through them to ensure there is confidence and integrity in the system."

When contacted, Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) said it was not investigating the situation "because there is no evidence to suggest that there are any breaches under the legislation MPI is responsible for regulating".

The SPCA Blue Tick is the only 100 per cent independent accreditation focused on high animal welfare in New Zealand.

All SPCA Blue Tick labelled eggs come from farms approved by the SPCA to adhere to strict, high-welfare standards.

The SPCA Blue Tick is only given to layer hen farms and the organisation does not approve of or certify battery or colony cage systems.

The egg brands with the SPCA Blue Tick are

Henergy Cage Free

The Natural Free Range Co

Higgins Family Free Range

Uncaged Hens

Pams Cage Free

Bon Appetit

The Ultimate Egg Company

Sungold

Golden Down Organic Free Range

Doug's Free Range Eggs

Simply Cage Free

Ewing Poultry

- NZ Herald