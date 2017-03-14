7:10am Tue 14 March
NYC sues Verizon, claims broken promises on Fios cable

NEW YORK (AP) " New York City is suing Verizon, saying the phone giant broke its 2008 promise to make its Fios cable service available to all city residents.

The city says Verizon missed a 2014 deadline to extend wire by every home or apartment building in the city " in technical parlance, "passing" the home. The city also argues that Verizon hasn't installed service for thousands who requested it.

Verizon disagrees with the city's definition of "passing" a home and says its cable and high-speed internet network does "pass" all households. In a letter Friday, Verizon says 2.2 million households have access. Verizon said Monday that it is "committed" to expanding Fios availability to another 1 million households.

The lawsuit was filed Monday in a New York state court.

