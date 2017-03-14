2:54am Tue 14 March
Markets Right Now: US stocks edge higher in early trading

NEW YORK (AP) " The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening modestly higher on Wall Street, led by energy and materials companies.

Range Resources rose 2 percent in early trading Monday.

Israeli technology company Mobileye jumped 30 percent after agreeing to be acquired by Intel.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 1 point to 2,373.

The Dow Jones industrial average was little changed at 20,902. The Nasdaq composite rose 5 points, or 0.1 percent, to 5,867.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.59 percent.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

