12:49am Tue 14 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Intel is buying Israel's Mobileye for more than $15 billion, paving entry into autonomous driving technology

NEW YORK (AP) " Intel is buying Israel's Mobileye for more than $15 billion, paving entry into autonomous driving technology.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 14 Mar 2017 01:37:27 Processing Time: 22ms