Democrats warn against funding border wall in catchall bill

WASHINGTON (AP) " Top Senate Democrats are warning Republicans controlling Congress against adding billions of dollars for President Donald Trump's U.S.-Mexico border wall to an upcoming $1 trillion-plus catchall spending package.

The warning from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and others comes in a letter to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.

The letter also warns against adding other "poison pills" such as provisions to roll back environmental or consumer protections.

And it urges additional money for domestic programs to match the administration's planned Pentagon increases.

At issue is a huge package of leftover spending bills for the fiscal year that began back in October. Congress faces an April 28 deadline to complete the measure and avert a partial government shutdown.

Democrats' votes are needed to pass the measure in the Senate.