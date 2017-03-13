Asian shares mostly higher on cheer over US jobs report

TOKYO (AP) " Asian shares advanced Monday after a strong U.S. jobs report helped Wall Street benchmarks end the week on a high note. Chinese shares gained as officials talked up the economy on the sidelines of the national legislative session.

KEEPING SCORE: Japan's Nikkei 225 stock index rose 0.2 percent to 19,633.75 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 1.2 percent to 23,840.41. South Korea's Kospi added 1 percent to 2,117.59. The Shanghai Composite index climbed 0.6 percent to 3,230.31, while Australia's S&P ASX 200 fell 0.3 percent to 5,757.30. Shares rose in Taiwan and were mixed in Southeast Asia.

WALL STREET: U.S. stocks rose Friday after the strong February jobs report, though investors are waiting for the Federal Reserve's meeting later in the week. The central bank is almost universally expected to raise interest rates. The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose or 0.3 percent to 2,372.60 and the Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.2 percent to 20,902.98. The Nasdaq composite added 0.4 percent to 5,861.73.

CHINA CHEER: Various senior Chinese officials made reassuring comments about the state of the economy in news conferences on the sidelines of the National People's Congress in Beijing. Traders are awaiting the release Tuesday of industrial production data.

JAPAN MACHINERY: The government reported that machinery orders fell 10 percent in January from the month before and "core" orders excluding ships and orders from utilities fell 3.2 percent. The data were weaker than forecast, suggesting persisting slow corporate investment in factories inside Japan. "Admittedly, capital goods shipments have rebounded lately and suggest that business investment will continue to recover this quarter. However, a rapid recovery in capital spending looks unlikely," Marcel Thieliant of Capital Economics said in a commentary.

KOREAN REBOUND: Friday's ruling by the Constitutional Court upholding the impeachment of ousted South Korean President Park Geun-hye helped clear some of the uncertainty that has overhung the market in recent months. The ruling ended a power struggle that had consumed the nation for months.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude oil fell 41 cents to $48.08 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It lost 79 cents to $48.49 on Friday. Brent crude, which is used to price international oils, lost 34 cents to $51.03.

CURRENCIES: The dollar slipped to 114.67 yen from 114.77 and the euro rose to $1.0701 from $1.0674.