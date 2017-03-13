EQC says three months to lodge claims resulting from flooding and slips in recent storms

The Earthquake Commission today released a statement saying people affected by flooding and landslips in the recent storms have three months to lodge a claim.

"There is plenty of time to lodge a claim with EQC. The priority for local residents is to look after themselves, their families, and friends and take stock of what has happened to their properties," said general manager customer and claims Trish Keith.

"If your property has suffered land slip or flood damage, and you have home or contents fire insurance, then you can make a claim with EQC within three months of when the event occurred," she said.

The claims extend to residential land within the property boundary, including:

• The land under a home or outbuildings

• The land within 8m of a home or outbuildings

• The land under or supporting the main access way, up to 60m from a dwelling, but not the driveway surfacing.

Auckland residents have begun the task of cleaning up drenched homes and filing insurance claims after a massive storm saturated the region on Sunday.

More than 320 properties were flooded, 225 of which were in West Auckland, with some inundated by waist-deep water.

Heavy rainfall between 10am and 1pm caused flash flooding around Auckland with New Lynn the worst affected.

The downpour cut power to nearly 3000 homes. Civil Defence issued a warning to stay out of floodwaters which could be contaminated by sewage.

MetService meteorologist April Clark said around 80mm fell in Auckland over a 24 hour period but the effects were exacerbated because up to 50mm fell in a single hour across West Auckland.

"How the rain pools in different areas can affect things a lot. In that area they got large amounts for at least one hour."

Suburbs affected by flooding included: Kaukapakapa, Devonport, Parnell, Remuera, Eden Terrace, Blockhouse Bay, Morningside, Massey, Westgate, Whenuapai, New Lynn, Avondale, Titirangi, Henderson, Te Atatu, West Harbour, Glendene and Glen Eden

- NZ Herald