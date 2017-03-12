Insurance claims flood in

Hundreds of insurance claims have begun to flood in after the heavy rainstorm and floods which hit northern parts of the North Island over the weekend.

IAG, which owns the brands, NZI, State Insurance and AMI, said it had already received more than 500 claims relating to the floods.

An IAG spokeswoman said that figure was likely to grow and it had yet to put a dollar figure on how much people were claiming for.

Another insurer, Vero, said it had received 200 claims so far with an approximate cost of $700,000.

Jimmy Higgins, executive general manager claims at Vero, said claim numbers were likely to rise.

"This is likely to increase significantly as people begin to lodge claims for damage caused by the storms over the weekend."

Higgins urged its customers to lodge a claim as soon as possible.



"Our claims team will be able to advise the steps people should take to make their property safe."

He said people should take photos of any damage to help resolve their claim more quickly.

