Vege prices soar - Carrots costs hit all time high

Prices for fruit and vegetables, and dairy products have soared in the past year with vegetables up 12 per cent. Carrots have hit a record high soaring 51 per cent in the year.

Food prices increased 2.2 per cent in the year to February 2017, Statistics NZ says.

"This was the largest annual increase since December 2011," consumer prices manager Matthew Haigh said.

Higher prices were seen in all sub-groups except meat, poultry, and fish (down 2.0 per cent). Fruit and vegetables were up 7.7 percent and grocery food was up 2.3 percent.

Vegetable prices were up 12 per cent, led by higher prices for carrots, kūmara, and tomatoes.

Carrot prices are at an all-time high, up 51 per cent since February 2016. One kilo of carrots cost $3.53 in February 2017, compared with $2.34 a year ago.

Apple prices also contributed to the large movement, up 32 percent from February last year. However, apple prices in February were down 13 percent from January.

Prices for dairy products also increased. Butter prices were up 33 per cent compared with February 2016, and 13 per cent from January 2017.

"500g of the cheapest available butter cost on average $4.58 this month, compared with $4.06 last month and $3.45 a year ago," Haigh said.

