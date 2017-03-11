2:31pm Sat 11 March
Network
Tess Nichol
Tess Nichol is an NZME. News Service reporter.

Wild weather causes huge shop sign to come crashing down

There's talk a "mini tornado" ripped this Auckland homeware store's sign off its shop front overnight. Photo/ James Stature
An Auckland homeware store appears to have been hit by a "mini tornado" which ripped its enormous shop front sign clean off and warped its front windows overnight.

When Stephen Smith arrived for his shift at Kitchen Things on Constellation Drive in Rosedale this morning he was greeted by a "pretty horrific" scene.

The store's sign, which Smith reckoned must weigh hundreds of kilos, had come off the building's front and smashed to the road below in wild weather.

"Glass was everywhere across the car park, inside, outside, Pink Batts everywhere," he said.

Staff member Stephen Smith said the scene was "pretty horrific". Photo/ James Stature
It was very lucky the sign had fallen before the shop was open, Smith said.

"It would have crushed a car."

While no one was completely certain about what had happened, Smith said there was talk the shop had been hit by a "mini tornado".

He didn't think a vehicle hit the shop, because the glass windows and their frames were warped outward, as if they'd been somehow sucked out, rather than caved into the shop.

"The sign is literally hundreds and hundreds of kilos and the windows underneath it, the frame is like it was sucked outward.

"Nothing could have hit it. The sign fell maybe 15 feet away from the window."

After helping clean up the mess, the day had gone back to business as usual he said, although customers had obviously noticed the enormous sign was not where it was supposed to be.

"Everything's been cleaned up outside now and the windows are hopefully going in already today.

"Part of the wall was actually warped forward as well, where the sign came from, but that's been mostly fixed."

- NZ Herald

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

