How major US stock market indexes fared on Friday

Led by technology companies, U.S. stocks rose Friday after a strong February jobs report. Most parts of the market moved higher as investors wait for the Federal Reserve to meet next week. The central bank is almost universally expected to raise interest rates.

On Friday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index climbed 7.73 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,372.60.

The Dow Jones industrial average picked up 44.79 points, or 0.2 percent, to 20,902.98.

The Nasdaq composite jumped 22.92 points, or 0.4 percent, to 5,861.73.

The Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks rose 5.15 points, or 0.4 percent, to 1,365.26.

For the week:

The S&P 500 fell 10.52 points, or 0.4 percent.

The Dow lost 102.73 points, or 0.5 percent.

The Nasdaq gave up 9.03 points, or 0.2 percent.

The Russell 2000 sank 28.86 points, or 2.1 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 133.77 points, or 6 percent.

The Dow is up 1,140.38 points, or 5.8 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 478.61 points, or 8.9 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 8.13 points, or 0.6 percent.