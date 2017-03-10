10:42am Sat 11 March
US rig count increases 12 this week to 768; Louisiana up 5

HOUSTON (AP) " The number of rigs exploring for oil and natural gas in the U.S. increased by 12 this week to 768.

A year ago, 480 rigs were active.

Houston oilfield services company Baker Hughes Inc. said Friday that 617 rigs sought oil and 151 explored for natural gas this week.

Louisiana increased by five rigs, Colorado and Oklahoma each were up three, Ohio and Wyoming rose by two and California gained one.

Alaska declined by three and New Mexico dropped one.

Arkansas, Kansas, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah and West Virginia were all unchanged.

The U.S. rig count peaked at 4,530 in 1981. It bottomed out last May at 404.

