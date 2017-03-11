Slovenia winemakers want Croatia Teran permit suspended

SEZANA, Slovenia (AP) " Slovenian winemakers say they expect the European Commission to suspend the procedure of issuing a permit to Croatia to use the Teran red wine brand in the 28-nation bloc.

The head of a Slovenian group to protect Teran, Marjan Colja, told The Associated Press on Friday that his group has "no doubt" documentation presented by Croatia has been "partly forged."

Neighboring EU members Slovenia and Croatia have long been at odds over the use of the Teran name. Slovenia says it has exclusive rights to the brand, which it considers a national treasure.

The European Commission has allowed Croatian winemakers to use the name under certain conditions, but Slovenia has challenged the decision, demanding a review of the case.

Colja says "we expect the procedure to be stopped."