BMW adds 134,000 SUVs to 2016 driveshaft recall

DETROIT (AP) " BMW is adding nearly 134,000 SUVs to a 2016 recall to fix driveshaft joints that can fail and could cause the vehicles to stop moving.

The expanded recall covers certain X5 and X6 SUVs from the 2011 to 2014 model years in the U.S. and Canada.

The company recalled about 21,000 of the vehicles last year. It decided to expand the recall after getting more warranty claims.

BMW says some front universal joint seals were manufactured wrong and can let water and dirt into the joint. That can cause faster wear and potential failure. The company says in government documents that it has no reports of crashes or injuries.

BMW will replace the front driveshaft at no cost to owners starting on April 24.