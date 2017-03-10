11:26pm Fri 10 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

On Trump trademarks, China says treats applicants equally

BEIJING (AP) " A top Chinese regulator says China assesses all applications for trademarks equally, including those submitted by now-President Donald Trump.

The chief of China's State Administration for Industry and Commerce, Zhang Mao, said Friday the process by which Trump was granted preliminary approval for 38 trademarks "strictly conforms" to regulations.

Critics fear foreign governments might gain leverage from Trump's global portfolio of brands. Democrats in Congress were critical of Trump after The Associated Press reported Wednesday that the potentially valuable trademarks had been granted, raising questions of conflict of interest.

Zhang, whose administration oversees the country's trademark office, says all domestic and foreign trademark applications are evaluated uniformly and the system is transparent.

The recent provisional approval of Trump's trademarks came at a pace that some experts view as unusually quick.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 10 Mar 2017 23:31:28 Processing Time: 25ms