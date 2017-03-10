VW expected to plead guilty in emissions-cheating case

DETROIT (AP) " Volkswagen's day of reckoning for cheating on diesel emissions tests is coming on Friday.

The German automaker is expected to plead guilty to three criminal counts at a morning hearing in Detroit federal court. The company could also be sentenced by Judge Sean Cox.

Last month VW agreed to plead guilty and pay a $4.3 billion penalty for programming about 590,000 diesel vehicles to deceive U.S. regulators.

The company admitted installing software that activated pollution controls during government tests and switched them off in real-world driving. The cars spewed harmful nitrogen oxide at up to 40 times above the legal limit. Volkswagen also has admitted to lying to investigators to cover up the scheme.

Seven VW employees also face criminal charges in the case.